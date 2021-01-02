Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.65 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $359,959.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002439 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,249,581 tokens.

The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

