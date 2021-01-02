CargoX (CXO) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $2,675.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CargoX has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00037390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00261408 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.21 or 0.01882473 BTC.

CXO is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,323,530 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

