Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $808,356.81 and $301,691.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116259 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00501676 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00269980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.