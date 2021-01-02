$814.85 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce sales of $814.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $804.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $820.17 million. Quidel reported sales of $152.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 435.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Quidel stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.59.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,332. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

