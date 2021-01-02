APR Coin Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a total market cap of $17,547.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00125182 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00378542 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000125 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,393,149 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.