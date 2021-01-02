Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Cap Hits $38,701.48

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 93.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $38,701.48 and $397.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00037337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00261087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $611.26 or 0.01851762 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,856,329,430 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

