DragonVein Trading Up 72.2% Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and $11.09 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,009.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.01096468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00050628 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00219756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.