DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.11

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $60,277.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001368 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,394,359 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

