On.Live (ONL) Reaches Market Cap of $297,825.60

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a market cap of $297,825.60 and approximately $318.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, On.Live has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00037337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00261087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $611.26 or 0.01851762 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

ONL is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for On.Live is on.live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

