BlockStamp Market Capitalization Achieves $6.71 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. BlockStamp has a market cap of $6.71 million and $11.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded 64.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004405 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003009 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001507 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004536 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,343 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,377 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

