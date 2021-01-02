Fetch Price Hits $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.32 or 0.01852964 BTC.

About Fetch

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

