Phantasma Energy (KCAL) One Day Volume Hits $5,055.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $652,000.87 and $5,055.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00028365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00115142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00161197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00501313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00266775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018039 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 48,116,851 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KCALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.