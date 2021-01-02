Jobchain (JOB) Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $159.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00028365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00115142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00161197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00501313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00266775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018039 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,784,744,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

