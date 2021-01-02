Zacks: Brokerages Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($1.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. 258,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

In related news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,004.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,279 shares of company stock valued at $680,066. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

