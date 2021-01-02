Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

PFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $860,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 143,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,640. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.11.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.87 million.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

