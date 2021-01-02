Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Receives $2.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAWLF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS SAWLF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Shawcor has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $8.35.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

