Analysts Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Analysts forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.53. 1,368,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

