$489.65 Million in Sales Expected for Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) to post sales of $489.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $529.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.00 million. Fitbit posted sales of $502.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.69%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Eric N. Friedman sold 272,832 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $1,857,985.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,811.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fitbit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fitbit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,195,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fitbit by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fitbit by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIT remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.68. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

