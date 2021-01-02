Tendies Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $419,570.94 and $45.27 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00115282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00161393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00502001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00266909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018147 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Tendies’ total supply is 7,954,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,554,403 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

