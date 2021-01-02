Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $899.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report sales of $899.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Six analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $757.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Shopify posted sales of $505.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,057.27.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $31.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,131.95. 818,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,071.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,010.58. Shopify has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,855.63, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Shopify by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,099,000 after buying an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $234,983,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 12,090.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,173,000 after purchasing an additional 165,272 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Shopify by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $114,113,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.