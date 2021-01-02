$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.45. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 405,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,358. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.02. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $101.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after buying an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after buying an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 416,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,407,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

