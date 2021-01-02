$287.90 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to announce $287.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.96 million and the highest is $299.69 million. VEREIT posted sales of $305.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VER shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,427 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth $513,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,533,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.19%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

