FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $411,977.51 and approximately $11.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00028763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00115382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00161534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00500920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00265895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018320 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003272 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

