REVV Trading Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $14.68 million and $2.60 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00028763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00115382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00161534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00500920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00265895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018320 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003272 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,974,514 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

