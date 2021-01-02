INT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. INT has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $910,796.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INT has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00036910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00259381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $601.50 or 0.01819143 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

