Megacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00413921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 128.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,356,711 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

