TrueDeck 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,397.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $184,425.51 and $6,397.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00028763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00115382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00161534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00500920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00265895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018320 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003272 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

