Thore Cash Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 36% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $19,733.78 and $29,751.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00416686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 120.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

