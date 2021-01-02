INO COIN Price Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00016810 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market cap of $990.96 million and approximately $469,040.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00163548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00506707 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00268690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018547 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

