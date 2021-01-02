Neutron (NTRN) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Day

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $148,148.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001359 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

