Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post sales of $133.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.46 million to $142.90 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $131.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $501.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.85 million to $507.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $533.56 million, with estimates ranging from $519.17 million to $543.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEP. UBS Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 369,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $24.59.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

