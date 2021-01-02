Zacks: Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.02 Million

Analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce sales of $16.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.92 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $19.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $84.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.95 million to $105.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $113.47 million, with estimates ranging from $86.83 million to $134.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGI. BidaskClub raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,893. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $308.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.