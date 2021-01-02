MINDOL (MIN) Price Hits $7.93 on Top Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $7.93 or 0.00024283 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $1.23 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00279604 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.01178427 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.