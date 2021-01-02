UniLend Price Hits $0.54 (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.81 or 0.00262923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00025057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $604.13 or 0.01851000 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

