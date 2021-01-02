ScPrime Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $31,739.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037228 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00508920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007362 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00049800 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,333,784 coins and its circulating supply is 31,650,173 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

