Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post sales of $39.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.55 million and the highest is $44.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $2.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,777.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $121.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.66 million to $126.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.71 million, with estimates ranging from $162.41 million to $280.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. 539,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,796. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

