Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,001,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,481,802.

On Thursday, October 8th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,100 shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$38,227.00.

AU stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 79,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,355. The stock has a market cap of C$93.49 million and a PE ratio of -17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.27. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$2.11.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

