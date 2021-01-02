Idle Trading 38.1% Lower This Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Idle token can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00007141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $176,178.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00117143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00164000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00505145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00267915 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018329 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,103 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDLEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.