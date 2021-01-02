HashBX (HBX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. HashBX has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $34.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashBX has traded up 48.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00036948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00262766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015158 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.63 or 0.01843263 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

