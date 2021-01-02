Trias (TRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Trias token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $20,190.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

