Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $3.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.84 and the lowest is $3.81. SYNNEX reported earnings of $4.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.23 to $12.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

SNX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. 243,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $85.38.

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,773.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $835,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,467 shares of company stock worth $5,043,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

