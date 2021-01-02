Lamden (TAU) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38,631.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, DEx.top, Bilaxy and IDEX. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $38,631.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

