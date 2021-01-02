FidexToken Hits One Day Volume of $20.00 (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One FidexToken token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last week, FidexToken has traded down 97.8% against the U.S. dollar. FidexToken has a total market cap of $43,115.18 and $20.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00508920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00269593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018383 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003274 BTC.

FidexToken Profile

FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,198,335,553 tokens. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange . FidexToken’s official website is fidex.market . FidexToken’s official message board is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250

Buying and Selling FidexToken

FidexToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidexToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidexToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidexToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

