RChain (REV) Tops One Day Volume of $249,753.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $249,753.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00264842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.38 or 0.01866252 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.