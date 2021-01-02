Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $30.58 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $30.58 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00264842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.38 or 0.01866252 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.