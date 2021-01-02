FNB Protocol (FNB) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and $85,013.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00508920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00269593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018383 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003274 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

