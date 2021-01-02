ChainX (PCX) Trading Up 37.3% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. ChainX has a market capitalization of $28.34 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00011236 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00508920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00269593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018383 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003274 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.