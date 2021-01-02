Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.20. Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,010 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$7.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

About Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, an antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

