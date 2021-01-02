$225.08 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $225.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.20 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $258.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $855.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.57 million to $867.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $972.68 million, with estimates ranging from $921.26 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 213,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,807. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

