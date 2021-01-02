$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

HUN traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 885,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

